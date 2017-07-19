Have You Joined?

From another happy reader:

I’ve been a subscriber for a couple of months now and am really glad I did. The two things I like best about Political Wire are the wide, wide research you do in covering politics and the concise interpretive pieces. I have followed many of your links to sources I would never have read or would have skimmed and missed info. I get up in the morning, Pacific time, and read Political Wire first and then the other sites I read daily. I often check PW during the day.

Thank you for the work you do. You must keep long hours and work over the weekends.