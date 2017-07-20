GOP Senators Dismayed with Trump

A group of Republican senators criticized President Trump after he rebuked top law enforcement officials in an interview with The New York Times, CNN reports.

Said one GOP senator: “One gets the impression that the President doesn’t understand or he willfully disregards the fact that the attorney general and law enforcement in general — they are not his personal lawyers to defend and protect him.”

Said another: “Any thought of firing the special counsel is chilling. It’s chilling. That’s all you can say.”