“President Trump is expected to announce that Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci will be White House communications director,” Axios reports.

“Trump has left the role open since Mike Dubke resigned in May, and the President has vented frequently to his friends about the performance of his press operation… Trump’s plans to appoint Scaramucci came as a surprise to Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who found out after the plans had already been made.”