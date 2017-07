“Here’s what I’ll tell you about the president: He’s the most competitive person I’ve ever met. I’ve seen this guy throw a dead spiral through a tire. I’ve seen him at Madison Square Garden with a top coat on and he’s hitting foul shots and swishing them. He sinks three foot puts. I don’t see this guy as a guy who’s ever under siege.”

— Anthony Scaramucci, at a press briefing on his first day as White House communications director.