Trump’s ‘Axis of Adults’ Is Breaking Apart

Eli Lake: “If you thought grownups like Mattis, McMaster and Tillerson were secretly running the administration, think again.”

“In the case of McMaster, administration officials tell me he is perceived not to be a reliable messenger of the president’s wishes. What’s more, administration figures tell me, principals including Tillerson, Mattis and CIA director Mike Pompeo have a direct line to Trump. They can go around McMaster and make their case on interagency disputes directly to the commander in chief. For a national security adviser, this dynamic is deadly.”