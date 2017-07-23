Senate GOP Still Doesn’t Know What Bill They’ll Vote On

“Senate Republicans are expected to vote as early as Tuesday to begin debate on their sweeping health-care legislation—but they don’t know yet what measure they will be voting on,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“Some senators said Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., KY) has told them they would know before the vote whether they would be asked to allow debate on some version of a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, or legislation that would repeal the ACA with a two-year expiration date.”

“GOP leaders’ current strategy is to lean heavily on lawmakers to at least vote to allow debate on the bill, in the hopes that amendments and other tweaks could yield an agreement.”