This looks good: The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency by Chris Whipple.

Related from Jonathan Swan: “Reince Priebus has redefined what it means to be the White House Chief of Staff — and not in a good way. It’s unclear at this point how he survives much longer, and the breeziness with which the President humiliates him has even his enemies wincing in sympathy.”