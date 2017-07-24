Scaramucci Has Some Advice for Huckabee Sanders

New White House communications director Anthony Scarmucci had some advice for new press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Jezebel reports.

Said Scaramucci: “For Sarah Huckabee, I want to do everything I can to make her better at that podium. I think she’s phenomenal there now. But like every athlete that is training for the Olympics, every day we have to make ourselves incrementally better. The only thing I ask Sarah—Sarah, if you’re watching, I loved the hair and makeup person we had on Friday, so I’d like to continue to use the hair and makeup person.”