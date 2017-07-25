Aide Admits Funneling Money Between Campaigns

An aide to one of Rep. Bob Brady’s (D-PA) former political rivals admitted to engaging in an alleged scheme that helped remove a challenger to the congressman’s 2012 re-election bid, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

“Carolyn Cavaness told a federal judge that she helped funnel $90,000 from Brady’s campaign fund to the campaign coffers of his Democratic primary opponent, former Philadelphia Municipal Judge Jimmie Moore. The payments were intended to cover Moore’s political debts in exchange for a promise that he would drop out of the race… The payments were allegedly routed through two political consultants, who created false invoices to generate a paper trail intended to justify the payments from Brady’s campaign committee.”

Brady referred questions to his political consultant: “They did all that. That’s five years ago. I don’t remember none of that.”