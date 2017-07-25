Exchange of the Day

The Washington Post reports that Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) were caught on a hot mic after a committee hearing complaining about President Trump:
COLLINS: “I swear, OMB just went through and whenever there was ‘grant,’ they just X it out. With no measurement, no thinking about it, no metrics, no nothing. It’s just incredibly irresponsible.”
REED: “Yes, I think — I think he’s crazy. I mean, I don’t say that lightly and as a kind of a goofy guy.”
COLLINS: “I’m worried.”
REED: “Oof, You know, this thing — if we don’t get a budget deal, we’re going to be paralyzed.”
COLLINS: “I know.”
REED: “Department of Defense is going to be paralyzed, everybody is going to be paralyzed.”
Then they discussed comments made yesterday by Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX):
Save to Favorites
COLLINS: “Did you see the one who challenged me to a duel?”
REED: “I know. Trust me. Do you know why he challenged you to a duel? ‘Cause you could beat the shit out of him.”
COLLINS: “Well, he’s huge. And he — I don’t mean to be unkind, but he’s so unattractive it’s unbelievable.”
REED: “Did you see the picture of him in his pajamas next to this Playboy bunny?”