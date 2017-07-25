Exchange of the Day

The Washington Post reports that Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) were caught on a hot mic after a committee hearing complaining about President Trump:

COLLINS: “I swear, OMB just went through and whenever there was ‘grant,’ they just X it out. With no measurement, no thinking about it, no metrics, no nothing. It’s just incredibly irresponsible.”

REED: “Yes, I think — I think he’s crazy. I mean, I don’t say that lightly and as a kind of a goofy guy.”

COLLINS: “I’m worried.”

REED: “Oof, You know, this thing — if we don’t get a budget deal, we’re going to be paralyzed.”

COLLINS: “I know.”

REED: “Department of Defense is going to be paralyzed, everybody is going to be paralyzed.”