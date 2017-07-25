‘This Is Not the Mooch I Know’

William Cohan: “Anthony has the skills to make a big difference in this White House. He is smart, generous and funny, open-minded and ambitious — but not in an obnoxious way. He cares about being able to disagree without being disagreeable.”

“But the Anthony Scaramucci I know and admire was not the Anthony Scaramucci who stepped up to the lectern in the White House briefing room on Friday afternoon. Dressed to the nines in a navy blue power suit, he was sycophantic. He professed his ‘love’ for Mr. Trump over and over again — six times, by one count. It was painful and embarrassing to watch.”