GOP Lawmakers Warn Trump Not to Fire Sessions

“Congressional Republicans on Tuesday warned President Trump not to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions, fearing it could be the first step in an attempt to kill the federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 elections,” the Washington Examiner reports.

Said Sen. Mike Simpson (R-ID): “All hell would break loose. If he fired Mueller, that would be a problem. It wouldn’t pass the smell test. The American people would demand we do something.”

Mike Allen: “In this showdown, there’s the potential for grave collateral damage to Trump. Many establishment/pragmatic Republicans, including lawmakers and administration officials and aides, ‘got there’ on Trump not because they were wild about the man, but out of respect for the office (and self-interest, of course).”