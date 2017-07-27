Parliamentarian Rules Against GOP Health Bill Again

David Nather: “The Senate parliamentarian has ruled that another big piece of the GOP health care bill violates Senate budget rules… Republicans want to expand the Affordable Care Act’s “Section 1332 waivers” to allow states to opt out of more ACA rules, including the “essential health benefit” requirements. The parliamentarian decided that parts of the proposal can’t be passed under Senate budget rules, which largely allow only changes that affect spending and revenues.”

“Unless they can write it in a different way that can survive Senate budget rules, they won’t have anything in their new bill to ease ACA regulations, which conservatives believe is the key to lowering premiums.”