Scaramucci Sends Priebus a Message

Just after Politico reported that financial disclosure forms from White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci show he may profit from his ownership in an investment firm despite moving to the White House, Scaramucci tweeted:

“In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting @FBI and the @TheJusticeDept #Swamp @Reince45…”

Ryan Lizza: “In case there’s any ambiguity in his tweet I can confirm that Scaramucci wants the FBI to investigate Reince for leaking.”

Washington Post: “Some in White House are trying to build a case that Priebus is a leaker — ‘a diagram’ charting leaks, per senior official — to show Trump.”

Apparently unknown to Scaramucci: His financial disclosure is a public document.