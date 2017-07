White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci called into CNN this morning saying that leakers “would have been hung for these leaks 150 years ago” while leaving no doubt that he blames White House chief of staff Reince Preibus for leaking his financial disclosure forms.

Said Scaramucci: “The fish stinks from the head.”

While Scaramucci has described Preibus as “his brother,” he told CNN that “some brothers are like Cain and Abel.”

Of course, Cain murdered Abel.