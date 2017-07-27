Senate Republicans Release Their ‘Skinny Repeal’ Bill

Senate Republicans have finally released their “skinny” repeal bill which would eliminate some provisions of the Affordable Care Act without trying to replace any of them.
A new CBO report says bill would cause 15 million people to lose their health insurance by next year.
Here’s what happens next:
- There’s vote around midnight to replace the original House bill with his new “skinny repeal” bill.
- The Senate will hold a “vote-a-rama” on the bill which will likely last well into Friday morning.
- The vote for final passage will take place after all amendments have been considered.
