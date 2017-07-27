How the ‘Skinny Repeal’ Bill Becomes Law

Nate Silver: “There’s not much reason to doubt that Ryan will go to conference. While there are no legal assurances of this, to fail to do so would be extremely damaging to House-Senate relations. The GOP still has a lot of legislative business later this year for which it will need the House and Senate to cooperate.”

“The question is what happens if that conference fails — which seems fairly likely given that the Senate has had so much trouble passing a more comprehensive bill. At that point, the House could still just pass the Health Care Freedom Act, and it would go to Trump’s desk. The extra items that Republicans added to the bill, such as the provision to defund Planned Parenthood, seem designed to help increase the likelihood of House approval.”

Caitlin Owens: “Despite GOP senators’ adamant declarations that they don’t want their ‘skinny repeal’ bill to become law if they pass it, there’s at least a decent chance that’s exactly what happens, some staffers openly say.”

