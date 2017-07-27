Ryan Won’t Promise Not to Pass ‘Skinny Repeal’ Bill

Caitlin Owens: “House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday evening that the House would be ‘willing’ to go to conference committee with the Senate if that’s what it takes to move the GOP’s health care legislation forward.”

“What he didn’t do, however, was rule out eventually passing a ‘skinny repeal’ bill if the conference committee fails to produce anything that can pass the Senate.”

“Three GOP senators — John McCain, Lindsey Graham and Ron Johnson — said shortly before Ryan issued the statement that they’ll only vote for skinny repeal if the House assured them it would go to conference and the skinny bill wouldn’t become law.”