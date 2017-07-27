Trump Advisers Eyeing Priebus Replacements

Reince Priebus is still the White House chief of staff and he told ABC News he intends to remain in the position, but people close to President Trump say he is increasingly frustrated with the management of the West Wing and the president’s most trusted advisers are already making suggestions about who could be the next chief of staff.

Here is a list of possible Priebus replacements being talked about:

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney

Retired Gen. John Kelly

Former Speaker Newt Gingrich

Other possibilities being bandied about include Tom Barrack, Corey Lewandowski, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) and Gary Cohn.