Priebus Wasn’t Acting Like He Resigned Yesterday

Jonathan Swan: “Reince Priebus told CNN he resigned on Thursday. If that’s true, today he sure wasn’t acting like someone who had quit, according to sources with direct knowledge.”

“Priebus was seeing subtle assurances from colleagues about his future, accompanied Trump on Air Force One to New York, and was telling colleagues that the president didn’t like Mooch’s comments to the New Yorker and saying that he was going to work hard and keep his head down during the current turmoil.”