Trump Says Republicans ‘Look Like Fools’

President Trump resorted to his old Twitter playbook on Saturday, attacking Senate Republicans who he said “look like fools” — while demonstrating “an uncertain understanding of the legislative process,” the New York Times reports.

“It was not clear why he was focused on the filibuster rule, a parliamentary delay tactic that requires 60 votes to overcome. Republicans have a 52-seat majority in the Senate. A proposal this week to repeal portions of the health care law, as long demanded by Mr. Trump, required a simple 51-vote majority to pass and still failed.”

Trump warned that “many great Republican bills will never pass,” including health care, under the filibuster rule.