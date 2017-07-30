Trump Will Start Selling Tax Reform This Week

Jonathan Swan: “Watch for Trump to take his tax reform sales pitch on the road in August — with some top aides looking to stage a series of speeches through the Rust Belt.”

“Trump was never authentically enthusiastic, or even particularly knowledgeable, about repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. Republican senators privately joke about Trump’s substance-free phone calls to pitch them. ‘It’s gonna be great,’ he’d tell senators, before riffing about how ‘the pools’ (risk pools) would solve everything. But the President is authentically excited about tax reform, so we’ll see if his salesmanship is more effective here.”