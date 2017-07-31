Big Money Comes Out to Boost Tax Reform

Mike Allen: “Never mind President Trump’s weekend of after-the-whistle tweeting about health reform. The White House, Senate and House are all united in moving on full steam to tax reform this week.”

“They’re doing it with heightened urgency, since Republican lawmakers are more desperate than ever to pass something substantial ahead of midterms.”

McClatchy: “They’ll be getting a multi-million dollar boost from American Action Network, a major outside group aligned with House leadership. The organization expects to spend as much as $20 million on a pro-tax reform effort.”