Corey Lewandowski Has Been Fired Again

“Three sources with knowledge of the situation tell the Daily Beast that the former Trump campaign manager and current informal adviser to the president has been let go from One America News Network, a pro-Trump cable channel pitching itself as an aspiring Fox News.”

“Lewandowski angered OANN leadership with his frequent appearances on Fox and other competitors, which one former OANN employee described as ‘a big no-no’ with the channel’s leadership. Senior staff at the network knew it was likely that Lewandowski would do other network appearances, but things came to a head when it began to appear that Lewandowski was giving more attention to competitors than his employer.”