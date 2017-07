Hatch Says Senate Too Divided to Take Up Health Care

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-UT) told Reuters “that senators for now are too divided to keep working on healthcare overhaul legislation and that he and other senior Republicans will take that message to the White House.”

President Donald Trump has been urging lawmakers not to drop the matter, despite a series of failed votes last week.

Said Hatch: “There’s just too much animosity and we’re too divided on healthcare.”