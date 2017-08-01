DEA Chief Rebuts Trump’s Remarks on Police Force

“The nation’s top narcotics officer repudiated President Trump’s remarks about police use of force, issuing a memo saying Drug Enforcement Administration agents must “always act honorably” by maintaining ‘the very highest standards’ in the treatment of criminal suspects,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“Chuck Rosenberg, who as acting DEA chief works for the president, told agency personnel world-wide in a Saturday memo to disregard any suggestion that roughing up suspects would be tolerated.”