McConnell Will Push Tax Reform with Just GOP Votes

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “reaffirmed the GOP’s long-standing intention to shield any tax overhaul from a likely Democratic filibuster by using the procedural protections of budget reconciliation,” Politico reports.

“In explaining his decision to reporters, the Kentucky Republican cited a Tuesday letter from 45 Democratic senators urging Republicans not to use reconciliation and vowing to oppose a tax plan that adds to the deficit or cuts the annual bill of the richest 1 percent of taxpayers.”

Jonathan Chait says the letter tricked McConnell into admitting he just wants to cut taxes for the rich.