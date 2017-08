Scaramucci Will Pay Taxes on Sale of His Company

“Anthony Scaramucci lost more than a job at the White House: He lost the chance to delay paying millions of dollars in taxes,” CNN reports.

“Scaramucci’s lawyer said Tuesday that he will pay capital gains tax when he completes the sale of his investment company, SkyBridge Capital. Government employees can seek permission to defer that tax when they sell investments to avoid conflicts of interest.”