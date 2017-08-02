The Mooch’s Plan Leaked

“Recently ousted White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci had big plans for the job, according to a draft of a memo he planned to send to White House staff,” BuzzFeed reports.

From the memo: “Make it clear that horn tooting and denigrating colleagues is unacceptable.”

Also from the memo: “No more threats about leaking and internal game playing – anyone who takes actions that do not serve the President will be dismissed – period.”

Scaramucci confirmed that he plans “an off-West Wing communications shop with the sole purpose of helping the President.” He added that “you’ll be hearing more about it next week.”