White House Aide Blasts Reporter In Bizarre Exchange

“White House senior adviser Stephen Miller smiled as he volunteered to ‘take one actual last question’ at Wednesday’s press briefing, before press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders returned to the podium. He probably wishes he’d gone ahead and ceded the floor,” Politico reports.

“Seven minutes later, Miller found himself apologizing to CNN’s Jim Acosta over the fiery, bizarre, combative and confusing exchange that had just ended. The dialogue culminated in the senior White House aide lobbing insults at a member of the White House press corps, prompting Acosta to note that he’d just been called ‘ignorant’ on television.”