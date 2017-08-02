Prosecutors Inquired About Schock’s Sex Life

“Defense attorneys for former congressman Aaron Schock (R-IL) have asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him, arguing in a court filing Tuesday that investigators acted inappropriately in the case, including by exploring Schock’s sex life and whether he was gay,” the Washington Post reports.

Said the laywers: “It is no secret that there has long been speculative gossip in the media about Mr. Schock’s sexual orientation. For no apparent reason, the government has felt itself compelled to investigate this too.”