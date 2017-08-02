Trump’s Missing Vote

Mike Allen: “President Trump needed the vote of just one more Republican senator to keep the repeal-and-replace process alive — and he could easily have had it.”

“Party sources tell us that during the transition, Senate Republicans heavily lobbied Trump to nominate red- state Senate Democrats to Cabinet positions, with the hope that the successors would be Republicans. But Trump went with an all-GOP Cabinet — a fateful decision that fostered this scorched-earth atmosphere, in which no Democrat is willing to help him with his legislative priorities.”