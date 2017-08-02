Scaramucci Claims He Was Burned by Reporter

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci told the HuffPost that his expletive-laden remarks to New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza about his colleagues were intended as “humorous and joking” comments.

Said Scaramucci: “The Lizzas and Scaramuccis have been friends for over 50 years. My dad knew his dad from construction, and we were building a personal relationship. Most of what I said was humorous and joking. Legally, it may have been on the record, but the spirit of it was off. And he knew that.”

Lizza disputed Scaramucci’s assertion that the two men are friends.