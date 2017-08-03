Mueller Has a Grand Jury

Special Counsel Robert Mueller “has impaneled a grand jury in Washington to investigate Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections, a sign that his inquiry is growing in intensity and entering a new phase,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“The grand jury, which began its work in recent weeks, is a sign that Mr. Mueller’s inquiry is ramping up and that it will likely continue for months.”

“Grand juries are powerful investigative tools that allow prosecutors to subpoena documents, put witnesses under oath and seek indictments, if there is evidence of a crime. Legal experts said that the decision by Mr. Mueller to impanel a grand jury suggests he believes he will need to subpoena records and take testimony from witnesses.”

Reuters adds that grand jury subpoenas have already been issued related to the June 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Russian lawyers and others.