Out in a few weeks: The Kellyanne Conway Technique: Perfecting the Ancient Art of Delivering Half-Truths, Fake News, and Obfuscation – With a Smile by Jarret Berenstein.

“Constantly late to work? Caught cheating on your spouse again? Can’t stop tweeting unhinged rants against your political enemies at three in the morning? Then The Kellyanne Conway Technique is the book you need.”