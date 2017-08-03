Flynn Discloses Link to Mercer-Backed Firm

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn, “is revealing a brief advisory role with a firm related to a controversial data analysis company that aided the Trump campaign, the AP reports.

“The disclosure of Flynn’s link to Cambridge Analytica will come in an amended public financial filing in which the retired U.S. Army lieutenant general also discloses income that includes payments from the Trump transition team… Cambridge Analytica was heavily funded by the family of Robert Mercer, a hedge fund manager who also backed the campaign and other conservative candidates and causes.”