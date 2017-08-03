Trump Faces Growing Rebellion Among GOP Lawmakers

President Trump “is facing growing resistance from Republican lawmakers who are both turned off by his chronically chaotic style and increasingly unafraid of his ability to punish them politically as the President’s poll numbers plummet,” CNN reports.

“Trump’s diminishing influence was on stark display last week when his top priority — the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act — failed dramatically in the Senate. Emboldened congressional Republicans are also pushing back on a range of issues including Russia, transgender rights, health insurance subsides for low income Americans, and even whether to reform Senate rules to make it easier for the GOP to pass his agenda.”

James Hohmann: Trump’s stumbles are undercutting executive power, which may be healthy for America.