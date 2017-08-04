Congress Likely to Pursue Short Term Debt Ceiling Bill

“Republicans looking to find a path forward on a short-term government funding bill and raising the debt ceiling when they come back in September have begun discussing combining the two must-pass pieces of legislation. Both the debt ceiling and government funding bills will need Democrats to pass,” according to Politico.

“They are likely to try to extend the debt ceiling and government funding to December. If they combine them it would allow leadership to try to strike a deal. Expect this strategy to inflame conservative members who are unlikely to be appeased by the argument that the real fight is in December.”