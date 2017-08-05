Ryan Opposes Trump’s Immigration Plan

Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) “cautioned he has yet to fully review the proposal and said he does want to overhaul the immigration system to focus on economic needs like dairy farms and research and engineering work. But he questioned the wisdom of actually cutting the number of immigrants entering the United States,” the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.

Said Ryan: “I just think arbitrary cuts to legal immigration don’t take into effect the economy’s needs as the boomers are retiring. With baby boomers leaving the workforce, we’re still going to have labor shortages in certain areas and that is where a well-reformed legal immigration system should be able to make up the difference.”