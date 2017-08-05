Miller Eyed as Possible Communications Director

White House aide Stephen Miller is under consideration for White House communications director, Mike Allen reports.

“The effort to find a Mooch successor is still in the name-gathering process, and Miller is not the top contender… But Steve Bannon likes the idea of Miller for the job, and Miller was the hero of the West Wing after he attacked CNN’s Jim Acosta as a ‘cosmopolitan’ for his views on immigration.”

“The super-key point: Trump cares primarily about how people perform on TV. He’s totally uninterested in the behind-the-scenes, unglamorous planning work of a comms director.”