Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT), who resigned from Congress during the middle of his term, blamed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Fox News for allowing the Senate to go home early for August recess.

Said Chaffetz: “It’s infuriating. Mitch McConnell went out in July and touted that the Senate was going to stay in session through the end of next week. And yet, they adjourned early.”