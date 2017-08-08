Inside the Air Force One Staff Shakeup

The New York Post goes behind the scenes as President Trump fired his chief of staff:

Fox News was flashing on TVs in the conference room area of the plane where the four sat with chief of staff Reince Priebus and communications director Anthony Scaramucci. The rivals were at opposite ends and not speaking to each other as newscasters recounted the vile names Scaramucci had called Priebus in a tirade with a reporter.

“It was a little awkward with Reince and Anthony Scaramucci sitting around the same table — needless to say,” Collins told The Post.

By the end of the plane ride, Priebus would be gone, and Scaramucci would be booted three days later in another high-profile ouster at the White House. The swift shake-up caught the lawmakers by surprise.