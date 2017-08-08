Trump Support Eroding with His Base

A new CNN poll finds President Trump’s ‘strong approval’ among Republicans has dropped from 73% in February, shortly after he took office, to 59% now.

“Notably, there’s erosion in enthusiasm among important subgroups: Trump’s ‘strong approval’ among whites without a college degree — a group that helped propel him to office — dropped 12 percentage points from February. The poll mirrors other recent surveys in finding Trump’s overall approval rating underwater. It comes after a month of setbacks and turmoil for the White House.”