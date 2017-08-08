Trump Makes New Appeals to His Base

President Trump “is trying to combat new weakness in his Republican base and re-energize his staunchest supporters after months of White House backbiting and legislative failures,” the AP reports.

“White House officials have been urging the president to fire up his efforts on immigration and other agenda items favored by conservatives, evangelicals and working-class whites who propelled him to the Oval Office. The president has increased his media-bashing via Twitter and staged rallies hoping to marshal his base to his defense.”

“The surge underscores Trump’s shaky political position not yet seven months into his presidency. Trump has remained deeply unpopular among Democrats, and there are signs that his support among Republicans may be softening. His advisers are aware that a serious slip in support among his core voters could jeopardize hopes for a major, early legislative accomplishment and would certainly increase Republicans’ worries about his re-election prospects.”