Trump Won’t Give Up Control of His Twitter Account

Washington Examiner: “Trump gave Kelly unchecked hiring and firing power over White House aides below the senior counselor level when he chose the former homeland security secretary to replace outgoing chief of staff Reince Priebus late last month…. But while the president has offered Kelly a level of control Priebus never managed to obtain, Trump has resisted giving his new chief of staff veto power over the spontaneous and provocative tweets that often serve as a distraction for his administration.”

Said one insider: “Trump was pissed when he read Kelly wanted to control his Twitter feed.”