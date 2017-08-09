White House Aide Hits McConnell for Repeal Failure

White House social media director Dan Scavino slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Twitter for suggesting President Trump was inexperienced in how legislation is crafted.

More excuses. @SenateMajLdr must have needed another 4 years – in addition to the 7 years — to repeal and replace Obamacare…..

Playbook: “This is stunning. Mitch McConnell is the lynchpin to whatever Donald Trump wants to get done on Capitol Hill. Sure, health care did not go as the White House wanted it to. They might get there in the future, they might not. But McConnell is not going anywhere for a very long time, he commands respect from all Republican senators and controls the Senate floor… Capitol Hill is hardly ever in unison but dumping on McConnell is seen as confused a strategy as the administration could employ.”