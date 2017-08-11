Merkel Condemns Escalation of Rhetoric on North Korea

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned against “the escalation of rhetoric” in the wake of rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, adding that she didn’t see a military solution to the issue, The Hill reports.

Said Merkel: “I believe that, am firmly convinced that an escalation of rhetoric will not contribute to a solution of this conflict. I do not see a military solution to this conflict, rather I see continuous work, like we have seen in the U.N. Security Council with members with resolutions in view of North Korea, and above all very close cooperation with affected countries, especially the United States and China, but also South Korea, of course Japan.”

