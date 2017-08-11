Republicans Face More Anger Over Health Care

“The long August congressional recess, which Republicans hoped would begin a conversation about tax reform and must-pass budget measures, has so far seen another round of angry town halls focused on President Trump and the stalled effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act,” the Washington Post reports.

“Over just one day, in three small towns along Georgia’s Atlantic coastline, Rep. Earl “Buddy” Carter (R-GA) spent more than four hours answering 74 questions, many of them heated. Just three focused on tax reform; nearly half of all questions focused on health care… Carter’s town halls — he is hosting nine total, more than any member of the House — mirrored what was happening in swing and safe Republican districts across the country.”