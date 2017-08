“Eddie, I have to tell you, you’ve become extremely famous. All over the world the world, they’re talking about Guam, and they’re talking about you, and I think — tourism, I can say this, your tourism, you’re going to go up like tenfold with the expenditure of no money, so I congratulate you. … It just looks like a beautiful place.”

— President Trump, quoted by the Washington Post, speaking with Guam Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo (R).