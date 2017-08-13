Campaign Against McMaster About to Get Nasty

“The bare-knuckle campaign to remove National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster from the White House is about to get much uglier,” according to Jonathan Swan.

“Outside forces opposed to McMaster are going to allege he has a drinking problem, according to sources outside the Trump administration familiar with the anti-McMaster campaign. The controversial nationalist Mike Cernovich, who has an inside track on the anti-McMaster campaign, teased the alcohol attack in an Internet video with Alex Jones of the website Infowars. Anti-McMaster forces believe this attack will harm his standing with the president, who is a teetotaler.”

Also important: “It’s unclear how long Bannon and McMaster, who are ideological foes, can both work in the same White House… Bannon has told associates he has nothing to do with the hits on McMaster, calling them a spontaneous reaction against the “globalist” from Trump’s nationalist base. But senior White House officials don’t believe him.”